PYI Corp Ltd (SEHK:498)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 498
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 498
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:498
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINBMG7304P1059
Company Profile
PYI Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Paul Y. Engineering Group; Ports development; Ports and logistics; Property; Securities and Treasury. Paul Y. Engineering Group segment is involved in building construction, civil engineering, development management, project management, facilities and asset management services and investment in properties. It generates maximum revenue from Paul Y. Engineering Group segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the PRC and also has a presence in Hong Kong and Other Countries.PYI Corp Ltd focuses on ports and infrastructure development and investment, and the operation of ports and logistics facilities.