Company Profile

PYI Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Paul Y. Engineering Group; Ports development; Ports and logistics; Property; Securities and Treasury. Paul Y. Engineering Group segment is involved in building construction, civil engineering, development management, project management, facilities and asset management services and investment in properties. It generates maximum revenue from Paul Y. Engineering Group segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the PRC and also has a presence in Hong Kong and Other Countries.PYI Corp Ltd focuses on ports and infrastructure development and investment, and the operation of ports and logistics facilities.