Pyrolyx AG ADR (ASX:PLX)
- Market CapAUD54.840m
- SymbolASX:PLX
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PLX0
Pyrolyx AG specializes in practical and applied research into environmental technology. It develops technology that produces industrially usable raw materials, such as carbon black from the waste-tire granules.