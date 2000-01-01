Pyx Resources Ltd (XETRA:AJ4)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AJ4
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AJ4
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXETRA:AJ4
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SPB1
Company Profile
Pyx Resources Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in oil and gas exploration company. Its mission is to build shareholder value by exploring for and developing conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources mainly in PNG. The company operates and holds working interest in five petroleum exploration licenses in PNG.South Pacific Resources Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company with all assets in Papua New Guinea. The Company is also engaged in investment management.