- Market Cap$602.520m
- SymbolNYSE:PZN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINUS74731Q1031
Pzena Investment Management Inc is a global investment management firm that employs a value investment approach. It provides investment management and advisory services to funds in both U.S. and non-U.S. capital markets.