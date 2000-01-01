Q-Gold Resources Ltd (TSX:QGR)
- Market CapCAD4.540m
- SymbolTSX:QGR
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINCA7472695047
Company Profile
Q-Gold Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It controls a diversified portfolio of gold and silver properties. The company is principally focused on exploring and developing mineral properties in Canada and in Arizona, United States.