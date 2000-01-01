Q-linea AB (OMX:QLINEA)
Company Profile
Q-linea AB is a company that develops solutions for improved infectious disease diagnostics. It focuses on developing instruments and consumables that benefit patients, healthcare providers, and society. It develops and delivers solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to diagnose and treat infectious diseases in the shortest possible time. The company's product, ASTar, is a fully automated instrument (AST, antibiotic susceptibility testing), which produces a sensitivity profile from a positive blood culture.