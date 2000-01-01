Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd (SGX:QC7)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QC7

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QC7

  • Market CapSGD377.100m
  • SymbolSGX:QC7
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2E73981531

Company Profile

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd is a private dental healthcare group. It provides dental services such as aesthetic dentistry, children dentistry, dental X-rays, mouth guards, oral surgery, tooth-coloured fillings, sensitive teeth and others.

Latest QC7 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .