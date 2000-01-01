Q P Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1412)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1412

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1412

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1412
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorPaper And Paper Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7308B1023

Company Profile

Q P Group Holdings Ltd is a paper product manufacturing and printing services provider. The company's products can be classified as tabletop games, greeting cards, educational items, premium packaging, and other products. The firm's revenue is generated through sales of greeting cards and paper products.

Latest 1412 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .