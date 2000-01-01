Q Technology (Group) Co Ltd (SEHK:1478)

APAC company
Market Info - 1478

Company Info - 1478

  • Market CapHKD16.109bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1478
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7306T1058

Company Profile

Q Technology (Group) Co Ltd is a camera module manufacturer for Chinese branded smartphone and tablet PC manufacturers. It uses a chip on board and chip on flex assembly technologies in the manufacture of camera modules.

