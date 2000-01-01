Q Technology (Group) Co Ltd (SEHK:1478)
- Market CapHKD16.109bn
- SymbolSEHK:1478
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINKYG7306T1058
Q Technology (Group) Co Ltd is a camera module manufacturer for Chinese branded smartphone and tablet PC manufacturers. It uses a chip on board and chip on flex assembly technologies in the manufacture of camera modules.