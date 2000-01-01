QAD Inc (NASDAQ:QADB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QADB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QADB
- Market Cap$979.500m
- SymbolNASDAQ:QADB
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS74727D2071
Company Profile
QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries.