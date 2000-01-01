Company Profile

QAF Ltd is a Singapore-based company engaged in manufacturing and distribution of packaged loaf bread, pastries and bakery products in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, and other countries. The company operates through four segments viz. Bakery which manufactures and distributes of bread, confectionery and bakery products; the Primary production segment which is engaged in production, processing, and marketing of meat; feed milling and sale of animal feeds and related ingredients; the Distribution and warehousing segment is involved in the trading and distribution of food and beverage products and provision for warehousing logistics for food items; and Investments segment covers investment holding and other activities. Most of the company's revenue comes from Australia.