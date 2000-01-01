Company Profile

Qantas Airways is Australia's largest domestic airline with typically a two thirds market share, effectively competing in a duopoly with Virgin. The company operates a multibrand strategy, with low-cost carrier Jetstar complementing the full-service Qantas brand. Its frequent-flyer loyalty program continues to expand with new partnerships, which are integral to retaining customer loyalty for its core airline business.Qantas Airways Ltd is engaged in providing domestic and regional flights within Australia and New Zealand, freight services, international passenger services and the operation of a frequent flyer loyalty program.