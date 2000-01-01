Company Profile

Qantas Airways is Australia's largest airline, providing domestic and regional flights within Australia and New Zealand, freight services, and international passenger services. Under a multibrand strategy, low-cost carrier Jetstar complements Qantas' full-service offerings. Qantas has aligned itself with strong international partners Emirates, American Airlines, and China Eastern. Its frequent-flier loyalty program continues to expand with new partnerships, and is integral to retaining customer loyalty for its core airline business.Qantas Airways Ltd is engaged in providing domestic and regional flights within Australia and New Zealand, freight services, international passenger services and the operation of a frequent flyer loyalty program.