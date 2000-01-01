QANTM Intellectual Property Ltd (ASX:QIP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QIP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QIP
- Market CapAUD174.300m
- SymbolASX:QIP
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000QIP0
Company Profile
QANTM Intellectual Property Ltd provides patent, designs and trademarks practice including an intellectual property focused commercial law and litigation practice.