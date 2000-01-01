Company Profile

QBE Insurance is an international property and casualty insurance company. It writes about 30% of its annual gross written premiums in its home region of Australia and New Zealand, which accounts for more than half of the groups underwriting profit. Other key regions include North America and Europe. From 2019 QBE no longer reports Europe and Asian markets separately, consolidating them into a single International division. QBE Insurance offers a number of personal, commercial, and specialty lines, including property (30%), auto insurance (16%), agriculture (13%), public/product liability (11%), professional indemnity (8%), workers compensation (7%), marine, energy and aviation (7%), and accident and health (5%).QBE Insurance Group Ltd is an insurance company based in Australia. It operates primarily in the property and casualty space of the insurance industry and serves international markets.