Qian Hu Corp Ltd (SGX:BCV)

APAC company
Market Info - BCV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BCV

  • Market CapSGD14.420m
  • SymbolSGX:BCV
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1BE8000008

Company Profile

Qian Hu Corp Ltd is an integrated ornamental fish service provider. It engages in import, export, breeding, quarantine, conditioning, farming, wholesales and distribution of ornamental fish. It also distributes aquarium and pet accessories.

Latest BCV news

