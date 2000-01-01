Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd (SEHK:911)

APAC company
Company Info - 911

  • Market CapHKD338.550m
  • SymbolSEHK:911
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7307F1046

Company Profile

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd is a wholesaler of cultivated ginseng and wild ginseng (collectively American ginseng). It sells American ginseng to the second level wholesalers in Hong Kong, China and overseas.

