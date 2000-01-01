Company Profile

Qilian International Holding Group Ltd is a pharmaceutical and chemical company. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products, heparin products, sausage casings, and fertilizers. It operates through three segments namely, Oxytetracycline and Licoriceproducts and TCMD; Fertilizer; and Heparinproducts and Sausage casing. Oxytetracycline and Licorice products and TCMD segment generate most of the revenue.