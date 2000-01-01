QinetiQ Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:QQ.)

UK company
Market Info - QQ.

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QQ.

  • Market Cap£1.745bn
  • SymbolLSE:QQ.
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B0WMWD03

Company Profile

QinetiQ Group PLC is a company operating in the global aerospace, defense, and security sectors. The services and products offered are: air (air engineering services, air traffic management, safety, and environmental management); C4ISR (communication, intelligence and surveillance, space security, fast jet sensor fusion training, sensors, cyber and data science among many others); Cyber (accreditation support, security health check, data classification, insider threat management among others); Maritime ( Maritime Autonomy Centre, Naval Mission Systems, Maritime Stealth among many others).QinetiQ Group PLC is a science and engineering company operating primarily in the defence, security and aerospace markets. It is structured into two divisions: EMEA Services and Global Products.

