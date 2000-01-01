Qingdao Holdings International Ltd (SEHK:499)

Market Info - 499

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 499

  • Market CapHKD264.620m
  • SymbolSEHK:499
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG7305Q1024

Company Profile

Qingdao Holdings International Ltd is engaged in the business of leasing and investment of properties and provision of loan financing. The group has two operating and reportable segments: Leasing of properties; and Loan financing.

Latest 499 news

