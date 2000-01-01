Qingdao Port International Co Ltd (SEHK:6198)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6198
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6198
- Market CapHKD47.824bn
- SymbolSEHK:6198
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001SG2
Company Profile
Qingdao Port International Co Ltd operates the Port of Qingdao. It provides various services including basic port services such as stevedoring and storage services, ancillary and extended services such as logistics services and financing-related services.