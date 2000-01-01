Company Profile

Qingling Motors Co Ltd is a Chinese company which is engaged in production and sale of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles and diesel and petrol engines. It also focuses on manufacturing and sales of automobile parts and accessories. The company organizes its business into five segments namely light-duty trucks, multi-purposes vehicles, pick-up trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks and automobile parts and accessories. It also focuses on research and development activity for product, material, mold and process and fixtures. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the sale of trucks and vehicles in the People's Republic of China.