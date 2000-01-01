Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Co Ltd (SEHK:1583)
- Market CapHKD1.640bn
- SymbolSEHK:1583
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINKYG730611061
Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Co Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and sale of food and snacks products in PRC. Its products include jelly, crackers and chips, bakery, confectionery and other products.