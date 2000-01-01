QIWI ADR (NASDAQ:QIWI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QIWI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QIWI

  • Market Cap$1.168bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:QIWI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74735M1080

Company Profile

QIWI PLC along with its subsidiaries is engaged in operating electronic online payment systems in Russia and sells electronic payment kiosks and maintains banking activity supporting processing of payments.

Latest QIWI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .