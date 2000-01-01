Company Profile

Qliro Group AB is a Sweden-based group of Internet retailers in the Nordic region. It offers consumers a broad range of product lines and categories in the entertainment, fashion, sports and health, and home and garden segments through Nelly.com, Lekmer, Gymgrossisten, CDON.com, and Tretti. The business of the group is operated through Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Rest of world out of which Sweden accounts for the larger share of revenue.Qliro Group is an e-commerce group in the Nordic region, operating in broad range of product lines such as entertainment, fashion, sports and health, and home and garden.