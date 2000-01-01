QMines Ltd (ASX:QML)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QML

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QML

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:QML
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000141533

Company Profile

QMines Ltd is an Australian-based exploration and development company. Its flagship project, Mount Chalmers, is a high grade historic copper and gold mine.

Latest QML news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .