QMS Media Ltd (ASX:QMS)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - QMS

Company Info - QMS

  • Market CapAUD391.980m
  • SymbolASX:QMS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000QMS6

Company Profile

QMS Media Ltd is engaged in providing outdoor advertising services. Its outdoor advertising categories include Billboards (digital and static), Street Furniture, Retail, and Transit.

