QMX Gold Corp (TSX:QMX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QMX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QMX
- Market CapCAD15.000m
- SymbolTSX:QMX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA74735D1087
Company Profile
QMX Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the Val d'Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. Its asset includes Val d'Or Camp, and has 100% ownership of Aurbel Gold Mill.