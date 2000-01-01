QPL International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:243)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 243
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 243
- Market CapHKD90.250m
- SymbolSEHK:243
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINBMG7302M2037
Company Profile
QPL International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of integrated circuit leadframes, heatsinks, stiffners, and related products. It derives majority of its revenue from People’s Republic of China, and USA.