Company Info - QBY

  • Market Cap€157.980m
  • SymbolXETRA:QBY
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005137004

Company Profile

QSC AG provides information and communication technology solutions. It offers services to larger and mid-sized enterprises such as networking, IT consulting, information technology outsourcing and cloud services and data center services. The company's TUV and ISO-certified data centers in Germany and its nationwide All-IP network form the basis for maximum end-to-end quality and security. The company segments include Cloud, Consulting, Outsourcing, and Others.

