Company Profile

QSC AG provides information and communication technology solutions. It offers services to larger and mid-sized enterprises such as networking, IT consulting, information technology outsourcing and cloud services and data center services. The company's TUV and ISO-certified data centers in Germany and its nationwide All-IP network form the basis for maximum end-to-end quality and security. The company segments include Cloud, Consulting, Outsourcing, and Others.