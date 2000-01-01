QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS)
- Market Cap$3.008bn
- SymbolNYSE:QTS
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINUS74736A1034
QTS Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust in the United States. Its properties mainly include data centers which are mainly located in the United States and in other locations such as Canada, Europe, and Asia.