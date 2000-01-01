Quabit Inmobiliaria SA (XMAD:QBT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QBT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QBT
- Market Cap€140.820m
- SymbolXMAD:QBT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINES0110944172
Company Profile
Quabit Inmobiliaria SA is a Spanish real estate group. Its business activities are organised in the following segments: Land Management, Property Development, Property Rentals and Corporate Unit.