Quabit Inmobiliaria SA (XMAD:QBT)

European company
Market Info - QBT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QBT

  • Market Cap€140.820m
  • SymbolXMAD:QBT
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINES0110944172

Company Profile

Quabit Inmobiliaria SA is a Spanish real estate group. Its business activities are organised in the following segments: Land Management, Property Development, Property Rentals and Corporate Unit.

Latest QBT news

