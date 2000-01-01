Company Profile

Quadient is a France based company engaged in providing business services to its clients. Its solutions comprise of Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions. The company provides solutions to various industries including Financial Services, Insurance and Print providers among others.Neopost SA is a solutions provider for mail processing, digital communications, print finishing, and large-format printing. Its mail solutions include mailing systems, document systems, mailroom equipment, and other related services.