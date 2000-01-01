Quadro Resources Ltd (TSX:QRO)

North American company
Market Info - QRO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QRO

  • Market CapCAD1.680m
  • SymbolTSX:QRO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74733P2026

Company Profile

Quadro Resources Ltd is primarily engaged in the exploration business activities. It also involved in acquisition, development and evaluation of assets.

Latest QRO news

