Quadro Resources Ltd (TSX:QRO)
Company Info - QRO
- Market CapCAD1.680m
- SymbolTSX:QRO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA74733P2026
Company Profile
Quadro Resources Ltd is primarily engaged in the exploration business activities. It also involved in acquisition, development and evaluation of assets.