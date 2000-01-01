Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company's product portfolio includes rolling lubricants, machining and grinding compounds, and corrosion preventives that are used by steel and aluminum manufacturers. Quaker Chemical also sells hydraulic fluids used to operate hydraulic equipment, bio-lubricants used by the forestry and construction industries, and chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry. The company's geographically reportable segments are Americas, EMEA, Asia/Pacific and Global Specialty Businesses.