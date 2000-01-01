Company Profile

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and also designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G and 4G networks. The firm is poised to be a leader in 5G as well. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying many premier handset makers with leading-edge processors.Qualcomm Inc develops and licenses wireless technology. It also engages in designing chips for mobile phones. The company is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying many premier handset makers with leading-edge processors.