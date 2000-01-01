Quali-Smart Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1348)

APAC company
Market Info - 1348

Company Info - 1348

  • Market CapHKD493.870m
  • SymbolSEHK:1348
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • ISINKYG198891155

Company Profile

Quali-Smart Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of toys. The company’s segment consists of Toy manufacturing division, Financial services division and Information technology division.

