Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QCP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QCP

  • Market Cap$1.954bn
  • SymbolNYSE:QCP
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7475451016

Company Profile

Quality Care Properties Inc real estate investment trust. It is in the business of owning and leasing post-acute nursing properties and memory care living properties. The company derives revenues from rent payable under the master lease.

Latest QCP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .