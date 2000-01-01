Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QCP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QCP
- Market Cap$1.954bn
- SymbolNYSE:QCP
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
- Currency
- ISINUS7475451016
Company Profile
Quality Care Properties Inc real estate investment trust. It is in the business of owning and leasing post-acute nursing properties and memory care living properties. The company derives revenues from rent payable under the master lease.