Qualstar Corp (NASDAQ:QBAK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QBAK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QBAK
- Market Cap$10.590m
- SymbolNASDAQ:QBAK
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS74758R2085
Company Profile
Qualstar Corp is a U.S based provider of data storage systems marketed under the Qualstar brand and of power solutions marketed under the N2Power brand.