Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XM
- Market Cap$22.869bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:XM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS7476012015
Company Profile
Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for the organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product.