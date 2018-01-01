Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Quanergy Systems Inc (NYSE:QNGY) Share Price

QNGY

Quanergy Systems Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Scientific & Technical Instruments

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Quanergy Systems Inc offers a high-performance AI-powered LiDAR platform designed to accelerate the automation of key business processes to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety of 3D world.

NYSE:QNGY

US74764U1043

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest QNGY News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News