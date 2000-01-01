Quanex Building Products Corp (NYSE:NX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NX
- Market Cap$622.750m
- SymbolNYSE:NX
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS7476191041
Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corp manufactures engineered products such as window components that include flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, solar panel sealants & precision-formed metal & wood products.