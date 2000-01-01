Quanex Building Products Corp (NYSE:NX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NX

  • Market Cap$622.750m
  • SymbolNYSE:NX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7476191041

Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp manufactures engineered products such as window components that include flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, solar panel sealants & precision-formed metal & wood products.

Latest NX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .