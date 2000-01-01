Company Profile

Quanta Services Inc provides specialty contracting services and infrastructure solutions for the electric power, energy, and communication industries. It designs, installs, and repairs electric power networks, renewable energy facilities, and other infrastructure systems and facilities. The company has two business segments: electric power infrastructure services (the majority of revenue), and pipeline and industrial infrastructure services. It provides services for renewable energy solutions, including solar, wind, and natural gas. In addition, Quanta Services provides solutions for developing and transporting natural gas, oil, and other pipeline products. It derives the majority of its sales from the United States.