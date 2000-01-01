Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QTRX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QTRX

  • Market Cap$640.980m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:QTRX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74766Q1013

Company Profile

Quanterix Corp is a life science company. The company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health.

Latest QTRX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .