Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd (ASX:QFY)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD7.460m
  • SymbolASX:QFY
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • ISINAU000000QFY8

Company Profile

Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd is a developer of hardware and software devices that enable the monitoring and management of internet enabled devices such as lighting, power, heating and cooling systems installed in buildings.

