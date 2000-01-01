Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd (ASX:QFYDD)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QFYDD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QFYDD
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:QFYDD
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorComputer Hardware
- Currency
- ISINAU000000QFY8
Company Profile
Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd is an Australia-based developer of hardware and software devices that enable the monitoring and management of internet-enabled devices such as lighting, power, heating and cooling systems installed in buildings. The company's key product provides a real-time evaluation of environmental and risk factors for building occupants. Its product offerings comprise of qDimmer, qPower, qBlind, and qBridge.Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd is a developer of hardware and software devices that enable the monitoring and management of internet enabled devices such as lighting, power, heating and cooling systems installed in buildings.