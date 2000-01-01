Company Profile

Quantong Holdings Ltd, formerly Pak Wing Group (Holdings) Ltd operates in the construction industry principally involved as a foundation subcontractor. The firm is engaged in the provision of foundation works. The projects of the company involve LS work, mini piling, pipe piling and soldier piling, grouting and grout curtain construction, H-piling and other works. Its target customers primarily comprise main contractors and subcontractors. The group derives revenue from its operations in Hong Kong.