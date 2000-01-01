Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LSE:QBT)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QBT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QBT
- Market Cap£20.190m
- SymbolLSE:QBT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINGB00B50P5B53
Company Profile
Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC is engaged in blockchain technology that includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. Its investment programme is focused on selecting start-ups in the Blockchain and cryptocurrencies sector.Clear Leisure PLC is an investment company. Its activity includes creating a portfolio of companies within the leisure, entertainment, interactive media and financial services sectors.