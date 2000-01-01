Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LSE:QBT)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QBT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QBT

  • Market Cap£20.190m
  • SymbolLSE:QBT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B50P5B53

Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC is engaged in blockchain technology that includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. Its investment programme is focused on selecting start-ups in the Blockchain and cryptocurrencies sector.Clear Leisure PLC is an investment company. Its activity includes creating a portfolio of companies within the leisure, entertainment, interactive media and financial services sectors.

Latest QBT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

QBT Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .