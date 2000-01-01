Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO)
Company Profile
Quantum Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing scale-out storage, archive, and data protection for small businesses and large multinational enterprises. Its solutions capture, share, manage and preserve digital assets throughout the data lifecycle. The scale-out portfolio offerings enable customers to manage large unstructured data sets, provide ingest capabilities, real-time collaboration, scalability, and protection. It derives primary revenues from the products based on tape technology. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe and Asia-Pacific.Quantum Corp provides storage, archive and data protection solutions for capturing, sharing, and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle.